Mexico’s Microhm Debuts on Lowmute with Four Ambient Tracks 'Infinita Incertidumbre' EP is out on April 20.

Microhm will debut on Lowmute with Infinita Incertidumbre, her first EP of the year.

Infinita Incertidumbre comprises four melancholic tracks that explore the “depths of simulation and memory in times of rupture.” She composed it earlier this year as a premonition of COVID-19, and what would come during the spring. It uses samples from Golden’s Hornet’s MXTX sound library, belonging to Mabe Fratti, Gibrana Cervantes, and Concepcion Huerta.



Microhm is an alias of Leslie García, an experimental sound artist associated with Static Discos, where she released her debut album, oscillating between noise, minimal wave, ambient, and techno. Raised in Tijuana, Mexico, she went on to study integral design, a strange hybrid of industrial and graphic design, but left the career early to begin working in the media arts domain. You can read more about her and listen to her XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Presente y Pasado

02. Dislocación del Tiempo

03. El Eco de Todas la Cosas

04. Infinita Incertidumbre

Infinita Incertidumbre EP is out on April 20 on digital and cassette tape. Pre-order is available here, where you can also hear the music.