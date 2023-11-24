Mexico’s Microhm Next on Infinite Machine 'Desvanecer' EP is scheduled for January 26 release.

Mexican artist Leslie García, better known as Microhm, will release a new EP on Infinite Machine.

On Desvanecer, Garcia takes a glimpse into a world of abandoned spaces and hollowed structures. Across seven tracks, she explores the limits and crossovers between noise and ambience, utilizing rhythms of the Latin diaspora to conjure “an electroacoustic future.”

Each track is “beautifully mesmerizing and uniquely introspective,” we’re told, “a fearless gaze into a space where absence is not devoid of change.”

García is an experimental sound artist associated with Static Discos, where she released her debut album—oscillating between noise, minimal wave, ambient, and techno—in 2017. Raised in Tijuana, Mexico, she went on to study integral design, a strange hybrid of industrial and graphic design, but left the career early to begin working in the media arts domain.

Tracklisting



01. Memorias Distorsionadas

02. Nostalgia

03. Espacio Temporal

04. Silencio Cómplice

05. Sueño Premonitorio

06. El Despojo

07. Sin Despedirse

Desvanecer EP is scheduled for January 26 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Nostalgia” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://infinitemachine.bandcamp.com/album/im108-microhm-desvanecer">IM108 – Microhm – Desvanecer by Microhm</a>