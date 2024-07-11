Mica Levi Debuts on Hyperdub 'slob air' is available now

Mica Levi has released a new single on Hyperdub.

slob air is Levi’s first release on the UK label.

Their most recent long-form work comes in the shape of a score for Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest,” the artist and director’s reunion after “Under the Skin.”

Levi’s last studio albums were the grungy Ruff Dog and Blue Alibi, and last year they teamed up with Alpha Maid for an EP, Spresso.

The single lands alongside a video starring a skateboarding Madi Swain, made with Izzy Moriarty Thompson, Joe Auborn, and Jack Parton.

Tracklisting

01. slob air

slob air is available digitally now with a stream below. Vinyl is coming in September.