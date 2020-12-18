Mica Levi Shares Debut Solo Album; Listen Now 'Ruff Dog' LP is available now.

Mica Levi has released their debut solo album, Ruff Dog.

Levi, a British experimental artist raised in Surrey, England, is known for their work scoring films “Under the Skin” (2014), “Jackie” (2016), and Alejandro Landes’ “Monos” (2019). Earlier this year, they scored “Sirens,” a short film created by photographer Nan Goldin.

They’ve put out five full-length albums with their band Good Sad Happy Bad, formerly known as Micachu and the Shapes. The band features CJ Calderwood, a multi-instrumentalist who featured in a recent XLR8R podcast. Levi is more commonly known under her stage name Micachu.

Ruff Dog is Levi’s first album under their birth name. It spans 11 songs of gritty, experimental electronics, spanning shoegaze and raucous punk, with Levi’s vocals over the top. Tracks “Wings” and “Pain” come with music videos, which you can watch below.

Tracklisting



01. Ruff Dog

02. Kind of Strange

03. Wings

04. One Tear

05. Cold Eyes

06. Flower Bed

07. A plain clothed Jimi Hendrix drives me to Newcastle. For some reason the trip will take 3 days and he is going to do it for £150. He drives really smoothly and only listens to one album which is by someone with Joy in their name

08. Chains Baggy

09. Hi Gene

10. Pain

11. Ride Till We Die

Ruff Dog LP is available now. You can stream the album in its entirety below.

<a href="https://micalevi.bandcamp.com/album/ruff-dog">Ruff Dog by Mica Levi</a>