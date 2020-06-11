Michigan’s Bedtime Khal Drops Exquisite New EP 'Fog' EP is available now.

Bedtime Khal has released a new EP, Fog.

Bedtime Khal is the alias of Khal Malik, a producer based in Michigan, United States. Fog is his third release, and it comes as a limited edition cassette spanning lo-fi, post-punk, and indie rock, available now via Devil Town Tapes, based in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. It’s covers topics such as love, isolation, and nostalgia.

Fog follows Wake Up, released in May last year.

Tracklisting



01. Black Tears

02. Shooting Hoops

03. Zaheer

04. Radio Silence

05. Alone

Fog EP is available now. Meanwhile, you can stream “Radio Silence” below and order here.