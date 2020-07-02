Mexico’s Microhm Lines Up Next Static Discos EP 'Fire Rituals' EP is out on July 17 on vinyl and digitally.

Leslie García (a.k.a Microhm) will release Fire Rituals, her second EP on Mexico’s Static Discos.

Fire Ritual focuses on the body as a territory of exploration. In shamanic traditions, a fire ritual is a ceremony dedicated to the release of unnecessary energies, and the EP’s sensory potential offers listeners the possibility of creating their own ritual, through a catharsis sponsored by rhythm.

García recorded all six tracks in the summer-autumn of 2019 between Mexico City and Berlin. They were mixed in Los Angeles and mastered in Mexico City during the spring of 2020.

García is an experimental sound artist associated with Static Discos, where she released her debut album—oscillating between noise, minimal wave, ambient, and techno—in 2018. last year. Raised in Tijuana, Mexico, she went on to study integral design, a strange hybrid of industrial and graphic design, but left the career early to begin working in the media arts domain. You can read more about her in her XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Hoguera

02. Lumbre

03. Cenizas

04. Arder

05. Flama

06. Combustión

Fire Rituals LP is out on July 17 on vinyl and digitally. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Hoguera” below.

