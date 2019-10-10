Midland Reveals His First Record in Three Years 'The Alchemy Of Circumstance' EP lands October 30

Photo: Charles Ludeke

Midland (real name Harry Agius) will release The Alchemy Of Circumstance, his first record in three years, later this month.

The four-track outing lands on Agius’ own Graded, launched in 2013. It’s described as “the sound of R2D2 having a meltdown in Ikea.”

Agius wrote “Tortuga,” the final track, after one of his best friends, Zeddy, passed away this summer. “He was a marine biologist in Cape Verde and one of the best humans I ever met,” Agius explains. “I made this for him. Tortuga was his nickname and means turtle in Portuguese.”

Agius’ last release, 2016’s Final Credits, was one of the year’s biggest releases.

Artwork is by Alex Sullivan.

Tracklisting

A1. The Alchemy of Circumstance

A2. Frequency FM

B1. Play It As It Lays

B2. Tortuga

The Alchemy Of Circumstance EP lands October 30, with the title-track and clips streaming below, and pre-order over at Bandcamp.