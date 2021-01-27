Minimal Violence Return to Hardcore Rave with New Tresor EP 'Phase Two' EP is scheduled for February 19 release.

Photo: Geroge Nebieridze

Minimal Violence will return to Tresor Records with Phase Two, the second edition of their DESTROY —> [physical] REALITY [psychic] <— TRUST series.

Ash Luk and Lida P’s collaboration dates back to 2015, but the Canadian duo first met in 2013 while working together in a sandwich shop in Vancouver. As their relationship developed, so too did their urge to work together on something creative, perhaps something in writing or visual art, but their shared interest in music made this their artistic medium of choice. Lida, who studied drawing and critical theory at Emily Carr University of Art and Design, had a diverse taste in music, whereas Luk came from a punk background but divided her time in music between two projects: lié, a three-piece dark punk band; and a minimal synth project called //ZOO. This served as a backdrop to their experimentation, and together they ventured into more straight-up house and techno. They released InDreams, their debut album, on Ninja Tune’s Technicolour imprint in 2019.

Phase Two follows Phase One, released in April 2020, and similarly moved through techno, EBM, breakbeat, and electro. “Sounding like nothing else right now, its influences are chewed-up and spat-out,” we’re told by the Berlin label. “There is no sound capable of sitting still, just a mutant sonic environment of destructive movement.”

For more information on Minimal Violence, check out their XLR8R In the Studio feature here.

Tracklisting

A1 / 1. Dreams 4 Sale

A2 / 2. Mankind

B1 / 3. Hard Delivery

B2 / 4. Prey Drive

B3 / 5. 1992

Phase Two EP is scheduled for February 19 release on 12″ and digitally. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Dreams for Sale” below.

<a href="https://minimalviolence.bandcamp.com/album/phase-two-2">Phase Two by Minimal Violence</a>