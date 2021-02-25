Minnesota Label Renraku Preps Compilation of “Visceral Club Music” 'REALTIME' LP drops this Friday.

Minneapolis, Minnesota label Renraku has a new compilation on the way this Friday, February 26.

The 16-track album, titled REALTIME, is the fourth chapter of the label’s summer compilation series. It presents a set of visceral club tunes that showcase the “broadest vision for the label and provide context between disparate, often underrepresented genres and sub-genres within electronic music,” we’re told.

The compilation features a handful of label regulars like ALEPH, Vhsceral, N², CVLNRST, and Dictate, alongside many newcomers, all of whom deliver multi-faceted productions anchored in the bass-music continuum.

“Each track is designed to run standalone as a realtime sequence showcasing limitless potential across the audio spectrum,” the label says.

Ahead of the release, Renraku has released three cuts from the compilation by ALEPH, N², and Marcus JT, which you can stream below. The album can be pre-ordered via Renraku’s Bandcamp page.

Tracklisting:

01. ALEPH “MOMENT”

02. Nu Partial “Cross Your Mind”

03. N² “ABANDONED PLANE”

04. Marcus JT “Another World”

05. Ankou “Void”

06. Lord Genmu “Jaguar”

07. CVLNRST “Partial Truth”

08. Dictate “Abyss Walker”

09. Slace “qcpyhn2”

10. {arsonist} “Kaypartyte”

11. Vhsceral “Not It”

12. Boingo Hotspot “Birdbrain Mode”

13. galva “ADERA”

14. Dried Leaves “Sea Foam”

15. Acrone “Hope Dies Last”

16. Casual Hex “Embers Dancing In The Wind”

REALTIME LP is scheduled for February 26 release.

<a href="https://renraku.bandcamp.com/album/realtime">REALTIME by Renraku</a>