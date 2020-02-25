Mixcloud Kicks Off 10-Year Celebrations with a Redesign The platforms aims to get more fans directly supporting the creators and culture they care about.

Mixcloud has kicked off its 10-year celebrations with a redesign.

From now on, Mixcloud users will see the M-X logo appear across the website, apps, and channels as the brand looks to better express the passion and vibrancy of the community that surrounds it. This marks the dawn of a longer-term transition that will include an improved user experience as the platform strives to get more fans directly supporting the creators and culture they care about.

“Now more than ever, we need to support the people pushing culture forward, not just the algorithms,” the Mixcloud’s founders explain in a letter. “That’s the future we’re fighting for.”

Mixcloud is the work of Nikhil Shah and Nico Perez, who met at Cambridge University. The platform is now based in East London, and over 1.7 million creators have used it to upload their content, compiling a catalog of more than 50 million hand-crafted DJ mixes, radio shows, and podcasts.

As part of the celebration, Mixcloud has opened up a merchandise store, available here, with t-shirts, tote bags, and sticker packs.

The 10-year celebrations start now, and the mark the occasion, you can stream Mixcloud’s 10-year birthday film below.

You can check out XLR8R‘s Mixcloud channel here.