Mndsgn Covers Sofie’s “Truth Of The Matter” 'Truth Of The Matter' (Sofie Cover) is available now via Stones Throw.

Mndsgn has shared a cover of Sofie‘s “Truth Of The Matter,” taken from her debut album, Cult Survivor, out now on Stones Throw.

Mndsgn, real name Ringgo Ancheta, puts his signature soulful sound on Sofie’s left-field pop tune.

“‘Truth Of The Matter’ is one of my favorite songs on Cult Survivor, the Los Angeles producer says. “It sounds like a theme song for a classic TV show.” He adds that the melodies and harmonies were stuck in his head after the first time he saw a video of Sofie playing the tune with a band back when it was just a demo. “The song and its feeling is somewhat of a contrast from what I’ve been listening to, so it was a breath of fresh air to step outside of my comfort zone vocally,” Ancheta continues.

Tracklisting



01. “Truth Of The Matter” (Sofie Cover)

Mndsgn’s “Truth Of The Matter” (Sofie Cover) is available digitally now via Stones Throw, and streaming in full below.