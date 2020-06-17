Moby Shares “My Only Love” Tutorial Video 'All Visible Objects' is available now.

Photo | Jonathan Nesvadba

Moby has shared a tutorial outlining how he made his latest single, a Roxy Music cover called “My Only Love.”

“My Only Love” is the second track on All Visible Objects, Moby’s 16th studio album, released on March 6 via Little Idiot and Mute Records. Staying true to his emphasis on environment and animal welfare activism, Moby, real name Richard Melville Hall, has shared all proceeds from the project with charity, with each track benefitting a different organization.

All Visible Objects is available now, with the tutorial video and the single streaming in full below.