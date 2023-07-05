Moin Next on AD 93 'Clocked Off' EP is available now.

Moin, the experimental rock project of Joe Andrews, Tom Halstead, Valentin Magaletti, has released a new EP on AD 93.

Clocked Off is the first record the group has released since their second album, Paste, in 2022. It draws influences from alternative guitar music in its many forms, using electronic manipulations and sampling techniques to redefine its context.

The band describes the release as “outsider jams that rolled out of the studio. Part experiments, part sketches.”

Andrews and Halstead are best known for their work as Raime, through which they present a uniquely bleak take on post-dub music. The pair met Magaletti, an Italian multi-instrumentalist, just before the project started out in 2013. They released their debut album, Moot!, together in 2021.

For more information on Moin, check out their XLR8R podcast, a collection of post-punk and oddballs from the ’80s, here.

Tracklisting



01. Pockets

02. No Neck

03. I Can I Can’t feat. Fritz Welch

04. Will I Have Enough Grapes

Clocked Off EP is available now. You can stream it is full via the player below and order it here.

<a href="https://m-o-i-n.bandcamp.com/album/clocked-off">Clocked Off by Moin</a>