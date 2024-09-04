Moin’s Third Album is Incoming 'You Never End' LP is scheduled for October 25 release.

Moin—the collaboration of Valentina Magaletti and Raime’s Tom Halstead and Joe Andrews—will release a new album in October on AD 93.

You Never End marks Moin’s shift into a new phase with vocal collaborations across the album from Olan Monk, james K, Coby Sey, and Sophia Al-Maria.

Across 11 tracks, Moin re-contextualise grunge, shoegaze, and indie rock with a “weirdly comforting melancholy while still sounding direct and alive,” we’re told.

Andrews and Halstead are best known for their work as Raime, through which they present a uniquely bleak take on post-dub music, with each work grounded in live instrumentation, gloomy synth lines, and unsettling, abstract vocals. The pair met Magaletti, an Italian multi-instrumentalist, just before the project started out, and in 2013 they put out an EP on Blackest Ever Black. They put out Paste, their second album, in 2022.

You can read more about the project here, alongside the group’s XLR8R podcast.

Tracklisting

01. Guess It’s Wrecked feat. Olan Monk

02. Cubby

03. Family Way feat. Sophia Al-Maria

04. What If You Didn’t Need A Reason feat. james K

05. Lift You feat. Sophia Al-Maria

06. It’s Messy Coping

07. We Know What Gives feat. Coby Sey

08. C’mon Dive

09. Anything But Sopo

10. Happy In The Wrong Way

11. Just Married

You Never End LP is scheduled for October 25 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Guess It’s Wrecked” in full via the player below, and pre-order here.

<a href="https://m-o-i-n.bandcamp.com/album/you-never-end">You Never End by Moin</a>

Photo: Amy Gwatkin