Moor Mother and Olof Melander Launch New Tape Series, 'ANTHOLOGIA'

Photo | Bob Sweeney

Philadelphia poet and musician Moor Mother has linked with Olof Melander, from Malmö, Sweden, for the launch of a new tape series, ANTHOLOGIA.

The series begins with ANTHOLOGIA 01, comprising eight poems recorded during the week of March 14. The project is available now on digital formats, and a limited edition cassette pressing from Don Giovanni Records will be available soon.

All profits will go to Philadelphia’s Afrofuturist Affair’s Futurist Fund. “Our goal for this tape is $700 for a motorized wheelchair,” Moor Mother says. “Anything over that will be split between those who need.”

There are no details on additions to the series.

Tracklisting



01. MODECCA

02. OL TIME RELIGION with Joy Kmt & Elliot Levin

03. HEMLOCK

04. OLEANDER

05. MORNING SONG

06. WOLFSBANE—GIFTED with Vijay Iyer

07. NIGHTSHADE

08. THOUGHT FOR BONE

