Moor Mother and Olof Melander Launch New Tape Series, ‘ANTHOLOGIA’
'ANTHOLOGIA 01' is available now here.
Philadelphia poet and musician Moor Mother has linked with Olof Melander, from Malmö, Sweden, for the launch of a new tape series, ANTHOLOGIA.
The series begins with ANTHOLOGIA 01, comprising eight poems recorded during the week of March 14. The project is available now on digital formats, and a limited edition cassette pressing from Don Giovanni Records will be available soon.
All profits will go to Philadelphia’s Afrofuturist Affair’s Futurist Fund. “Our goal for this tape is $700 for a motorized wheelchair,” Moor Mother says. “Anything over that will be split between those who need.”
There are no details on additions to the series.
Tracklisting
01. MODECCA
02. OL TIME RELIGION with Joy Kmt & Elliot Levin
03. HEMLOCK
04. OLEANDER
05. MORNING SONG
06. WOLFSBANE—GIFTED with Vijay Iyer
07. NIGHTSHADE
08. THOUGHT FOR BONE
