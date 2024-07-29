Moor Mother Announces ‘The Great Bailout’ Deluxe 'The Great Bailout' (Deluxe) is available now.

Moor Mother (a.k.a Camae Ayewa) has released a deluxe version of The Great Bailout, her latest album.

The Great Bailout (Deluxe) features three original compositions which eventually became songs on the album.

In 2018, Ayewa was put in touch with the London Contemporary Orchestra and asked what topic she might like to musically explore with them. “The Slavery Abolition Act of 1833 was the topic I picked,” she explained. “I was already researching it, and I knew the premiere would be in England, and I thought it would be impactful.” She knew she wanted to have elements of the orchestral set up—piano, percussion, violin, and viola—but to take it somewhere else, too.

Featuring Galya Bisengalieva (violin and improvisation), Alison D’Souza (viola and improvisation), Katherine Tinker (piano and improvisation), Ric Elsworth (percussion and improvisation), and arranger Uèle Lamore, the deluxe version features new orchestral renditions of “Liverpool Wins,” “God Save the Queen,” and “My Soul’s Been Anchored.”

The Great Bailout’ is Ayewa’s ninth studio album and third with ANTI- Records. It features production contributions from Lonnie Holley, Vijay Ayer, Mary Lattimore, Aaron Dilloway, and more.

Tracklisting

01. Guilty feat. Lonnie Holley, Mary Lattimore, and Raia Was

02. All the Money feat. Alya Al Sultani

03. God Save the Queen feat. Justmadnice

04. Compensated Emancipation feat. Kyle Kidd

05. Death by Longitude

06. My Souls Been Anchored

07. Liverpool Wins feat. Kyle Kidd

08. South Sea feat. Sister of the Nitty Gritty

09. Spem in Alium

10. God Save the Queen (Movement 1)

11. My Soul’s Been Anchored (Movement 2)

12. God Save the Queen (Movement 3)

The Great Bailout (Deluxe) is available now. There’s a full stream below and you can order it here.

<a href="https://moormother.bandcamp.com/album/the-great-bailout-deluxe">The Great Bailout (Deluxe) by Moor Mother</a>

Photo: Ebru Yildiz