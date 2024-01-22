Moor Mother’s New Album is Coming in March 'The Great Bailout' LP is scheduled for March 8 release.

Moor Mother has unveiled a new album.

The Great Bailout is the ninth album that Moor Mother, otherwise known as Camae Ayewa, has released, and her third on ANTI- Records.

Across nine new tracks, she dissects the ugly realities of British colonialism. The record features production contributions from Lonnie Holley, Mary Lattimore, Vijay Ayer, Angel Bat Dawid, Sistazz of the Nitty Gritty, Aaron Dilloway, and more.

“Research is a major part of my work, and researching history—particularly African history, philosophy and time—is a major interest,” Moor Mother says of the music’s focus on the effects of British colonialism. “Europe and Africa have a very intimate and brutal relationship throughout time. I’m interested in exploring that relationship of colonialism and liberation, in this case in Great Britain.”

Alongside the release, Moor mother has shared “Guilty” featuring Lonnie Holley, Mary Lattimore, and Raia Was—a tender, atmospheric song.

Tracklisting



01. Guilty feat. Lonnie Holley, Mary Lattimore, and Raia Was

02. All the Money feat. Alya Al Sultani

03. God Save the Queen feat. Justmadnice

04. Compensated Emancipation feat. Kyle Kidd

05. Death by Longitude

06. My Souls Been Anchored

07. Liverpool Wins feat. Kyle Kidd

08. South Sea feat. Sister of the Nitty Gritty

09. Spem in Alium

The Great Bailout LP is scheduled for March 8 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Guilty” in full below and pre-order here.

Artwork: Sydney Cain

Photo: Ebru Yildiz