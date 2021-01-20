Mor Elian and Rhyw’s Fever AM to Release EP of Psychedelic Techno by Xen Chron 'Deleted Vapor' EP drops next month.

Fever AM, the label of Mor Elian and Rhyw, has announced its latest signing, an EP by Weymouth, Massachusetts producer Xen Chron.

The producer behind Xen Chron has been active in the scene “at varying levels of obscurity for over 20 years,” the label says, starting out in drum & bass in the late ’90s before evolving into mid-tempo styles, taking in techno and more experimental pastures. Xen Chron is his latest alias.

The EP, Deleted Vapor, features five tracks—four on the vinyl edition, which arrives with a screen-printed cover, and one digital-only. We’re told to expect a set of psychedelic, broken-beat techno that pushes “sci-fi sounds and atonalities, a sense of fun, and head nod factor,” according to the artist.

Fever AM was founded in 2017, and has put out music from Gacha Bakradze, Formally Unknown, plus the label heads. It’s based in Berlin, Germany.

Tracklisting:

A1. Deleted Vapor

A2. RVATOcto

B1. Wrong Dimension

B2. Sure Why Not

Digi. That’sOneWaytoAsk

Deleted Vapor drops as a Bandcamp exclusive on February 5, before a general release on February 15. In the meantime, you can stream the EP’s title track via the player below and pre-order the EP here.