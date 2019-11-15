Moses Sumney Returns with New Double Album, ‘græ’
'græ' LP lands in February and May 2020.
Moses Sumney has announced græ, his forthcoming double album, and shared its lead single with an accompanying video.
Out via Jagjaguwar Records, the album, which is a conceptual patchwork about greyness, will be released in two parts—the first part due digitally in February of 2020, with the second part, as well as the physical album, due May 15. It’s said to expand upon the sonic universe built in Sumney’s debut LP, 2017’s Aromanticism, and its subsequent EP, Black In Deep Red, in 2018.
The songs on græ may seem “divergent,” as with “Virile,” out today, “but there’s always that voice, knowable and penetrating, threading the pieces together: a heavenly rasp, a whale call, Miles’ horn,” the label explains. The album includes collaborations with a diverse array of contributors, although these have not been named, and it’s Sumney’s first work written in his new home of Asheville, North Carolina.
Speaking to the “Virile” video, which marks Sumney’s directorial debut, he shares, “In a post-human world, the last remaining man is caught between Beauty and Brutality’s battle to dominate the earth and his body.”
Tracklistings
Part One:
01. Insula
02. Cut Me
03. In Bloom
04. Virile
05. Conveyor
06. boxes
07. Gagarin
08. Jill/jack
09. Colouour
10. also also also and and and
11. Neither/Nor
12. Polly
Part Two:
01. Two Dogs
02. Bystanders
03. Me in 20 Years
04. Keeps Me Alive
05. Lucky Me
06. and so I come to isolation
07. Bless Me
08. before you go
In advance of the album’s February release, you can pre-order here.