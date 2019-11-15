Moses Sumney Returns with New Double Album, ‘græ’ 'græ' LP lands in February and May 2020.

Moses Sumney has announced græ, his forthcoming double album, and shared its lead single with an accompanying video.

Out via Jagjaguwar Records, the album, which is a conceptual patchwork about greyness, will be released in two parts—the first part due digitally in February of 2020, with the second part, as well as the physical album, due May 15. It’s said to expand upon the sonic universe built in Sumney’s debut LP, 2017’s Aromanticism, and its subsequent EP, Black In Deep Red, in 2018.

The songs on græ may seem “divergent,” as with “Virile,” out today, “but there’s always that voice, knowable and penetrating, threading the pieces together: a heavenly rasp, a whale call, Miles’ horn,” the label explains. The album includes collaborations with a diverse array of contributors, although these have not been named, and it’s Sumney’s first work written in his new home of Asheville, North Carolina.

Speaking to the “Virile” video, which marks Sumney’s directorial debut, he shares, “In a post-human world, the last remaining man is caught between Beauty and Brutality’s battle to dominate the earth and his body.”

Tracklistings

Part One:



01. Insula

02. Cut Me

03. In Bloom

04. Virile

05. Conveyor

06. boxes

07. Gagarin

08. Jill/jack

09. Colouour

10. also also also and and and

11. Neither/Nor

12. Polly

Part Two:



01. Two Dogs

02. Bystanders

03. Me in 20 Years

04. Keeps Me Alive

05. Lucky Me

06. and so I come to isolation

07. Bless Me

08. before you go

In advance of the album’s February release, you can pre-order here.