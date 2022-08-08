Mount Kimbie and Actress Collaborate on New Single
'AZD SURF' is available now.
Actress, real name Darren Cunningham, and Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos have teamed up for a single for Ninja Tune.
Featuring Cunningham’s familiar distorted elements, mixed in with Campos’ hypnotic melodies, “AZD SURF” makes for a seamless collaboration.
For Cunningham, a singular voice in British electronic music, “AZD SURF” is his first new music since the release of his 2020 album, Karma & Desire, which saw guest collaborations from Sampha, Zsela, and Aura T-09.
Mount Kimbie released their third studio album, Love What Survives, in 2017, which featured collaborations with James Blake, King Krule, and Mica Levi. Since then, Campos has curated a DJ-Kicks mix, delivering snapping electro and pounding techno through the same experimental lens as Mount Kimbie’s studio work.
In 2018, Actress and Mount Kimbie performed a rare NTS show together as part of a Mount Kimbie residency in 2017.
Tracklisting
01. AZD SURF
AZD SURF is available now. You can stream it in full below and order it here.