Mount Kimbie Release New Music Ahead of World Tour 'Dumb Guitar/Boxing' (feat. King Krule) is available now.

Mount Kimbie have released a new single and announced a new world tour next year, including a London headline at The Roundhouse on May 3.

Fronted by Dominic Maker and Kai Campos, joined by collaborators Andrea Balency-Béarn and Marc Pell, Mount Kimbie have spent the past 15 years crafting a vast catalogue of some of the most influential music to emerge from London’s vibrant electronic scene. In 2017, they released Love What Survives, their most recent album.

“Dumb Guitar,” a dreamy track was written in California’s Yucca Valley and is about “a couple’s futile attempt to save a doomed relationship.” It’s joined on the flip by “Boxing” featuring King Krule.

Tracklisting



01. Dumb Guitar

02. Boxing (feat. King Krule)

Dumb Guitar/Boxing (feat. King Krule) is available now. You can stream the “Dumb Guitar” and purchase a limited 7” of the release via Warp below, and pre-order tickets for the tour dates here.