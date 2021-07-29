Mount Kimbie Share Two Free Tracks; Grab Them Now There's also a video from Peter Eason Daniels.

To mark the fourth anniversary of Love What Survives, Mount Kimbie are releasing two unheard tracks from the album sessions, “Black Stone” and “Blue Liquid.”

Frank Lebon, a friend of Mount Kimbie and art director for the project, has brought in artist Peter Eason Daniels to direct a video for “Black Stone” that also debuts today. “The video is about waiting, moving, and stopping,” Daniels tells XLR8R. “Collective moments of solitude experienced between one place and another.”

The music is classic to the Love What Survives universe, with chugging sonics expanding atop a post-punk back beat.

Mount Kimbie are Los Angeles-based Dom Maker and London-based Kai Campos. The pair released two albums on Warp, Cold Spring Fault Less Youth in 2013 and Love What Survives in 2017.

You can download the tracks by signing up via email, or pre-order the white label 12”.

The video for “Black Stone” is streaming below.