Mount Kimbie’s Fourth Album is Incoming

Mount Kimbie will release their fourth studio album in April.

The Sunset Violent, releasing through Warp, picks up where the UK duo’s last studio album, 2017’s Love What Survives left off, marrying modern indie, shoegaze, and electronica.

The album was written in California’s Yucca Valley, a scant Western town with a history of alleged UFO sightings, before being finished in London. We’re told that the desert’s “surrealistic, auburn-tinged tones and sparse Americana landscape” can be heard across each of the album’s nine tracks.

To coincide with the announcement, the band has shared “Fishbrain” with an accompanying video directed by Tegen Williams.

Fronted by Dominic Maker and Kai Campos, joined by long-term collaborators Andrea Balency-Béarn and Marc Pell, Mount Kimbie have spent the past 15 years crafting a catalog of seminal, enduring, and influential music. You can read more about them in their XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting

01. The Trail

02. Dumb Guitar

03. Shipwreck

04. Boxing feat. King Krule

05. Got Me

06. A Figure In The Surf

07. Fishbrain 04:37

08. Yukka Tree

09. Empty And Silent feat. King Krule

The Sunset Violent LP is scheduled for April 5 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Dumb Guitar” in full via the player below, and pre-order here.

