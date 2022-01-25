Muqata’a’ to Release Debut Album from Ramallah’s Julmud 'Tuqoos' LP is scheduled to land on March 30.

Ramallah-based vocalist and producer Julmud has signed to Bilna’es, the label of Muqata’a, for his debut album.

Tuqoos is rooted in deconstructed club, glitch, grime, and hip-hop. We’re told that its heavy beats “bend space and time to subvert forms of enclosure,” and that the sounds have an almost “granular detailed texture” while maintaining a “gripping rhythmic flow.” Across 15 tracks, the album blurs the lines between “hanging on a street corner, at a protest, or in a club.” It was entirely produced in Ramallah, Palestine.

Julmud is part of Ramallah collective Saleb Wahad and regularly collaborates with other Ramallah acts like Al Nather and Makimakkuk.

Tuqoos is only the second album to land on Bilna’es, the label Muqata’a co-founded with New York City-based visual artists Ruanne Abou-Rahme and Basel Abbas in late 2020. The platform has, though, launched a project of experimental video games and art, plus a series of posters for New York bookstore Printed Matter.

In April 2020, Palestinian DJ-producer SAMA’ contributed to the XLR8R podcast series. You can stream that here.



Tracklisting



01. Basmala بسملة

02. Kassara كسّارة

03. Haras El Jabal حرس الجبل

04. Marhale A’la مرحلة اعلى

05. Saree’ el thawaban سريع الذوبان

06. Falnukmel فلنكمل

07. Toshkol Asi تشكل آسي

08. Kalma’ كالماء

09. Ishi Hawa’i اشي هوائي

10. Juwway جوّاي

11. Harti حارتي

12. Roh Al Nahrain روح النهرين

13. Mawlana مولانا

14. Taghyeer Thabet تغير ثابت

15. Ur اور

Tuqoos LP is scheduled to land on March 30. Meanwhile, you can stream “Falnukmel” below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://bilnaes.bandcamp.com/album/tuqoos">Tuqoos | طُقُوس by Julmud جُلْمود</a>