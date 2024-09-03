Murcof Next on InFiné Music 'Twin Color (Vol. I)' LP is scheduled for November 15 release.

InFiné Music will release Twin Color (Vol 1), the new album from Murcof, born Fernando Corona.

Twin Color (Vol 1) marks the Mexican-born, Spanish artist’s first full-length album after nearly two decades, following the release of Cosmos in 2007.

Known for his minimalist classical textures and ambient soundscapes, Corona takes a bold step in this new album, embracing “a cinematic, dystopian sound,” we’re told, influenced by 1980s sci-fi films like “Blade Runner.” Across nine tracks, he intertwines “dark atmospheres with nostalgic brightness, drawing on post-punk and synth-wave influences.”

The album came to life in 2020, shaped by the early days of the pandemic lockdowns. Corona had just turned 50 and found himself in a wistful mood while revisiting his poppier material from the ’80s.

“I continued working in my studio, as I always do, but even more so because of being locked down,” he remembers. “I was fooling around with some ideas, mostly with my synthesizers, and introduced a few tracks with a bit of a nostalgic vibe to them.”

All of a sudden, Corona found himself sitting on a body of tracks that were more direct than atmospheric.

We’re also told that the album’s narrative structure is akin to a film, with each track unfolding like a scene in a larger story.

In collaboration with Brussels-based visual artist Simon Geilfus, Corona has also developed an audio-visual performance that premiered at Mutek Montreal in August 2024.

Corona started dabbling in music in the 1980s. He found his footing in the influential Nortec Collective before unveiling his Murcof alias in 2002, after moving from Tijuana to near Barcelona.

Ahead of the release, Murcof has shared “All These Worlds (Part II),” a track that was originally conceived as part of a video game soundtrack, which was canceled.

“When the game fell through, I revisited the music I had been working on. ‘All These Worlds’ fitted perfectly within the emerging concept of Twin Color, so I developed it further, aligning it with the album’s aesthetic,” Murcof explains.

Tracklisting

01. Going Home (IRCAM version)

02. Cosmic Drifter

03. All These Worlds Part. I

04. All These Worlds Part. II

05. Night Break

06. Tomorrow Part. II

07. They Glow

08. Enemy

09. Fight

Twin Color (Vol. I) LP is scheduled for November 15 release. Meanwhile, you can stream

<a href="https://murcofmusic.bandcamp.com/album/twin-color-vol-i">Twin Color (vol. I) by Murcof</a>

Photo: Phillipe Barbosa