Mutant Joe Bridges U.S. Rap Scenes on Natural Sciences Debut 'Home Invasion Anthems' LP is out October 25.

Next on Manchester label Natural Sciences is a debut outing from Mutant Joe.

Home Invasion Anthems is the bi-product of a trip across the United States earlier this year, where Mutant Joe hit up New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, immersing himself and collaborating with the local underground rap scenes with the idea of bridging them together under one release.

Opening up with samples from inside San Quentin’s mega-jail, the album spans trap, dungeon rap, ’80s horror, black metal, jungle, all with “an overarching sense of paranoia and dread,” the label explains. It features a horde of collaborators, including Lord Pusswhip, Onoe Caponoe, and the Lost Appeal Crew, and draws sounds from defunct message boards and online sample dumps.

Tracklisting

01. Intro

02. All of a Sudden

03. Lazer Riddim

04. Facemask

05. AK47

06. My Hip

07. Bandz

08. Rock

09. Rain

10 Knick Knack

11. There Is

12. Berlin Knights

Home Invasion Anthems LP is out October 25 on tape and digital, with pre-order here, and clips below.