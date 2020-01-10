Mutant Joe is Back on Natural Sciences feat. Freddie Dread, Yvncc, and Julien Andreas 'Operation Chaos' EP is out January 31.

Mutant Joe is back on Natural Sciences with his new EP, Operation Chaos.

Little is known about Mutant Joe, other than that he released his debut album, Home Invasion Anthems, on Natural Sciences last year. He now kicks off 2020 with four heavy-hitting cuts merging the trap and electronic underground, featuring Freddie Dread, Yvncc, and Julien Andreas.

TNGHT played four Mutant Joe tracks in their BBC Essential Mix, including “Knick Knack.”

Tracklisting



01. Hokus Pokus [feat. Freddie Dread]

02. What U Thinkin [feat. Freddie Dread and Julie Andreas]

03. Knick Knack [feat. Yvncc]

04. Like a Blunt [feat. Freddie Dread]

Operation Chaos EP is out January 31, with clips below and pre-order here.