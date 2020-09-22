Mysterious California Duo Sueuga Kamau Next on Argentina’s Pivotal Hiedrah Club de Baile '1973' EP is scheduled for October 16 release.

Sueuga Kamau will release 1973, a new EP on Hiedrah Club de Baile, a rising label based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Sueuga Kamau is a mysterious duo from Oakland, California. In May, they released Grieta on Peru’s Terror Negro, imagining their own afro-latino heritage. Now they return with a record filled with darkness, roaring drums, machinery, and a beautiful abrasion, we’re told.

Launched in 2013, Hiedrah Club de Baile provides safe spaces for the LGBTQ and POC communities they serve. Having run the biggest alternative club events in Buenos Aires for some years, the’ve now launched a label of the same name, calling on artists in their orbit.

Tracklisting



01. Distrubios

02. Cierra la Boca ft. La Favi

03. Debería Dejar

04. 1973

1973 is scheduled for October 16 release. Meanwhile, you can stream the title track below and pre-order the record here.

<a href="https://hiedrah.bandcamp.com/album/1973">1973 by Sueuga Kamau</a>