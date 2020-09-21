Mystery Collective Sault’s New Album is More Sumptuous R&B 'UNTITLED (Rise)' is available now.

Sault have surprise released a new album, UNTITLED (Rise)—their fourth album in 18 months.

Sault, an anonymous British music collective, made their debut in May 2019. They’ve since released three albums, beginning with 7 in September 2019. Earlier this year, they shared UNTITLED (Black Is) and now they’ve put out UNTITLED (Rise). Still today, nothing is known about the collective; there are no interviews, videos, or even live appearances. Revenues have been donated towards charitable causes.

UNTITLED (Rise) shares the aesthetic of their earlier work, which is to say sumptuous R&B, house, and disco. CD and vinyl pressings are available for order via Bandcamp, with copies shipping November 16. Meanwhile, you can stream the album in full via the player below.

Tracklisting



01. Strong

02. Fearless

03. Rise

04. I Just Want to Dance

05. Street Fighter

06. Son Shine

07. Rise Intently

08. The Beginning & the End

09. Free

10. You Know It Ain’t

11. Uncomfortable

12. No Black Violins in London

13. Scary Times

14. The Black & Gold

15. Little Boy

<a href="https://saultglobal.bandcamp.com/album/untitled-rise">UNTITLED (Rise) by SAULT</a>