Nadia Khan Returns with Meditative Mini-Album on Scissor and Thread 'Port Ana' is scheduled for November 27 release.

Nadia Khan will return to Scissor and Thread for Port Ana, a new mini-album.

Based in North Carolina, United States, Khan first drew attention via Open Interior, a cassette release on Where To Now? Records in 2015. She later signed to Scissor and Thread with In Gleam. We’re told that the 2018 release sets the tone for Port Ana‘s five tracks of meditative music.

The title track opens the journey with a gentle, droning soundscape filled with bewitching glints of melody. “Conversation” follows, drawing on loops and textures to create the background for a deep, pulsing kick drum. Next up is “Objects In Form,” which presents a fragile chord progression surrounded by shifting pads and swathes of reverb.

“Rain Again” is presented in two versions. The original combines ethereal sounds, weightless and adrift, while the Lawrence remix grounds the track with a hypnotic, deep groove.

The Dial boss provides another remix for the digital release that further plays with the textures of the original to create something that works both for an open-minded dancefloor and as a home-listening experience.

Tracklisting



A1. Port Ana

A2. Conversation

A3. Objects In Form

B1. Rain Again

B2. Rain Again (Lawrence Remix 1)

Digital exclusive: Rain Again (Lawrence Remix 2)

Port Ana is scheduled for November 27 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream it in full below.