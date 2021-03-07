Natural Sciences Welcomes Chicago’s Dalibor Cruz 'Riddled With Absence' LP is available now.

Manchester label Natural Sciences has put out a new release by Dalibor Cruz, a producer based in Chicago, United States.

Comprising eight tracks, Riddled With Absence is full of rhythmic elements and ethnic percussion, some sample-based and others played by Cruz on a darbouka and a mini-pakhawaj. Its sounds can be traced back to Cruz’ early years in the mountain town of Siguatepeque, Honduras, where he developed his ear for rhythm through merengue, salsa, and punta, a rhythmic music with African Roots.

Cruz, real name Paolo Paz, composed the record during the pandemic, and thanks for isolation for helping him figure out what he wants from life. He dedicates it to his brother, Brandon Paz, who tragically took his own life in December 2020. “He was everything to me. And he was an absolute massive inspiration to me and my art,” Cruz tells XLR8R.

The cover by Gabrielle K. Brown depicts ancient natives and divine intervention.

Dalibor Cruz is better know for his work as Dalibor. He put out Defacements, his debut album, last year on Chicago’s BloodLineRecordings.

Tracklisting



01. Debase

02. Seen as Scum

03. Restored

04. Never Sort Yourself Out For Them

05. Rhythm Gore

06. Gool

07. Everyone’s Ill Will

08. Untitled

Riddled With Absence LP is available now. You can order it here and stream it in full via the Bandcamp player below.

<a href="https://naturalsciences.bandcamp.com/album/riddled-with-absence">Riddled With Absence by Dalibor Cruz</a>