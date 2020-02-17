Neel Reveals Debut Collaborative Album with Filippo Scorcucchi as LF58 'Alterazione' LP is out April 6 via Astral Industries.

Neel will release his debut collaborative album with multi-disciplinary artist Filippo Scorcucchi as LF58, out on April 6 via Astral Industries.

Neel, real name Giuseppe Tillieci, is one half of Voices From The Lake with Donato Dozzy and has released on labels such as Editions Mego, Semantica, and Token. He began working with Scorcucchi in 2015, and the duo founded the live ambient electronic project LF58. They presented their first release on ASC’s Auxiliary imprint in 2017, titled Late Night Innominate, Volume Two.

Alterazione presents a “critical statement,” we’re told, and it’s “distinguished by its technical execution and breathtaking artistry,” the label adds. Both cerebral and meditate, it’s presented in four movements, one track per side, and together “they extend as a transportive experience of evolution for the listener.” The album was mastered by the legendary sound engineer Noel Summerville.

To celebrate the album’s release, LF58 will throw a launch party at Pickle Factory, London on March 13.

Tracklisting



A / 1. Iniziazione

B / 2. Rituale

C / 3. Metamorfosi

D / 4. Evocazione/Contatto/Risveglio

Alterazione LP is out April 6 via Astral Industries. Meanwhile, you can stream a teaser below.