Neo-Soul Singer Ari LaShell Releases Debut EP 'Ari, What Are You Doing Here?' EP is available now.

Ari LaShell (born Arianna Calloway), a neo-soul songwriter from Atlanta, has released her debut EP.

LaShell, who has been singing since the age of three, moved from Detroit to Atlanta after eight grade and became infatuated with music during high school. Over the past few years, she’s been releasing singles through her Soundcloud page, spanning neo-soul, alternative r&b, jazz, and even disco. These includes “Pillow (Safe With Me)” and the more recent “Top of the World.”

Ari, What Are You Doing Here?, spanning six new tracks, is her first full EP. It serves as both an introduction of LaShell’s work while also expanding on her sound palette.

“AWH will take its listeners on a transformative journey and still allow space for them to feel all the feels and still reflect the positive energy that is Ari LaShell,” we’re told.

The release lands on FWM, the dance music label based out of Atlanta started in 2018 by Stefan Ringer.

Tracklisting

01. Favorite

02. Get Down

03. Bankrupt feat. Marquinn Mason

04. To the $

05.Do Nane 03:18

06. Deny feat. Stefan Ringer

Ari, What Are You Doing Here? EP is available now. You can stream it below and order it here.

<a href="https://fwmentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/awh-ep">AWH EP by Ari LaShell</a>