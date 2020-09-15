New York Rapper Homeboy Sandman Unveils New Album
'Don't Feed The Monster' LP is scheduled for October 16 release.
New York’s Homeboy Sandman has announced his new album, Don’t Feed The Monster.
Don’t Feed The Monster is the second album that Homebody Sandman, real name Angel Del Villar II, has released on Mello Music, based in Tucson, Arizona. He worked with Stones Throw Records before dropping the Dusty LP last year. It’s produced entirely by Quelle Chris, who adds his vocals on “Hello Dancer.” Alejandro “Sosa” Tello Jr. is on mixing and mastering duties, having worked with Homeboy Sandman for a majority of his career.
Reflecting on the album, Homeboy Sandman says, “I was having a hard time and this record saved me. Thank Quelle and thank God and shout to Gabor Maté.”
Tracklisting
01. Trauma
02. Extinction
03. Stress
04. Hello Dancer (feat. Quelle Chris)
05. Waiting On My Girl
06. Shorty Heights
07. Scare You
08. Don’t Look Down
09. Monument
10. Triple Warmer
11. Biters
12. Alone Again
13. Walk By Faith
14. Gestation
15. Straight
Don’t Feed The Monster LP is scheduled for October 16 digital release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and download “Trauma” below for free.