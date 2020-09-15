New York Rapper Homeboy Sandman Unveils New Album 'Don't Feed The Monster' LP is scheduled for October 16 release.

Photo | Nolan The Ninja

New York’s Homeboy Sandman has announced his new album, Don’t Feed The Monster.

Don’t Feed The Monster is the second album that Homebody Sandman, real name Angel Del Villar II, has released on Mello Music, based in Tucson, Arizona. He worked with Stones Throw Records before dropping the Dusty LP last year. It’s produced entirely by Quelle Chris, who adds his vocals on “Hello Dancer.” Alejandro “Sosa” Tello Jr. is on mixing and mastering duties, having worked with Homeboy Sandman for a majority of his career.

Reflecting on the album, Homeboy Sandman says, “I was having a hard time and this record saved me. Thank Quelle and thank God and shout to Gabor Maté.”

Tracklisting



01. Trauma

02. Extinction

03. Stress

04. Hello Dancer (feat. Quelle Chris)

05. Waiting On My Girl

06. Shorty Heights

07. Scare You

08. Don’t Look Down

09. Monument

10. Triple Warmer

11. Biters

12. Alone Again

13. Walk By Faith

14. Gestation

15. Straight

Don’t Feed The Monster LP is scheduled for October 16 digital release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and download “Trauma” below for free.

<a href="https://homeboysandman-mmg.bandcamp.com/album/dont-feed-the-monster">Don't Feed The Monster by Homeboy Sandman</a>