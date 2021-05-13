New York’s Incienso Welcomes Downstairs J. for Album of Trip-Hop and Dub 'basement, etc​.​.​.' LP is scheduled for June 11 release.

Incienso will release the debut album of Downstairs J.

Downstairs J. is Josh Abramovici, a Brooklyn, New York producer formerly known as snacs and VOSE 106. This is his first full release using the new alias, and we’re told that it combines elements of trip-hop, acid house, dub, and “a healthy dose of the most chilling beats of the ‘20s.”

Incienso is the label of Anthony Naples and Jenny Slattery, formed in New York in 2017. Last year, they released the debut album of DJ Python.



Tracklisting



01. Three Times

02. Solid Air City

03. Soft Tissue

04. Lab Rat Boogie

05. Adjust

06. Viewing Space

07. Wired

basement, etc​.​.​. LP is scheduled for June 11 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Three Times” below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://downstairsj.bandcamp.com/album/basement-etc">basement, etc… by downstairs J</a>