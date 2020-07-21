New York’s sectiontoo Documents “Black Experience” with New Album 'Cascade Effect' LP is available digitally now.

sectiontoo has released Cascade Effect, his second album.

sectiontoo is the alias of Sean Lawrence, a 24-year-old artist, producer, and songwriter from Queens, New York. His lyrics are both deeply personal and heavily relatable, and his sound is rooted in alternative R&B but remains fluid.

Cascade Effect documents Lawrence’s “Black experience” across 11 tracks, and serves as a vehicle to amplify Black voices. It’s engineered by Will Fisher and produced with identite crisis.

All the funds raised go to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and a number of bail funds for protesters. “I just want to say thank you to any and everyone who purchased this album,” Lawrence says…”They are hearing our voices! Slowly but surely, we are making a difference.”

Last year, Lawrence released Portrait, his debut album.

Tracklisting



01. intro (cascade)

02. runnin’

03. now or never

04. touch earth/faces

05. just dreamin’

06. vigil (feat. Willie Mason)

07. solar

08. dontmakemeleave

09. wonderful (interlude)

10. the hills have eyes

11. shapeshifting

Cascade Effect LP is available digitally now, with a full stream below.

<a href="http://sectiontoo.bandcamp.com/album/cascade-effect">Cascade Effect by sectiontoo</a>