Niagara Next on Ascender with Limited Edition 12″ 'Salmo' EP lands on September 9.

Niagara will return to their own Ascender label with a new EP next month.

The Lisbon crew, consisting of Alberto Arruda, António Arruda, and Sara Eckerson, started Ascender in 2015 having already made a name for themselves on Príncipe. They’ve used it as a platform for much of their material since then.

Salmo, their latest outing, is made of two tracks. On the A side there’s a long and slow developing piece; and on the flip, there’s nothing but drums. It’s limited to just 200 copies, pressed on clear vinyl and mastered by Matt Colton. The covers are individually silkscreened by Portuguese artist João Alves.

Tracklisting

A1. Salmo

B1. São a fonte da sua própria luz

Salmo EP lands on September 9, with the title-track streaming in full over at Bandcamp HERE.