Nick León and Coral Morphologic Collaborate on New Album 'Projections of a Coral City' LP is scheduled for April 5 release.

Coral Morphologic and Nick León have collaborated on a new album.

Coral Morphologic is the Miami duo of marine biologist Colin Foord and musician J.D. McKay. Since 2007, they have used multimedia projects to generate environmental awareness of marine biodiversity.

Nick León is a linchpin of South Florida’s electronic scene, with releases for Future Times and N.A.A.F.I.

As an album, Projections of a Coral City delivers five news tracks. “The tones are watery, the mood elegiac, the colors a washed-out pastel,” we’re told.

You might detect resonances with other aquatically minded works: Jürgen Müller’s Science of the Sea and Dr. Roger Payne’s Songs of the Humpback Whale.

But ultimately Projections of a Coral City creates the impression of a world unto itself—”a hauntingly beautiful space at the meeting point between sorrow and hope,” we’re told.

The album lands on Balmat, the label of Albert Salinas and Philip Sherburne, two friends living in Cardedeu, Catalonia, and on the Balearic island of Menorca.

Balmat grew out of Lapsus Radio, a weekly show born almost 10 years ago. Its mission is “to foster new ideas, expand upon personal obsessions, and put enveloping sounds out into the world.”

Tracklisting



01. Deep Call

02. Hearts Aflutter

03. Discovery

04. Precipice

05. Reach Out

Projections of a Coral City LP is scheduled for April 5 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Deep Call” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://balmat.bandcamp.com/album/projections-of-a-coral-city">Projections of a Coral City by Coral Morphologic & Nick León</a>