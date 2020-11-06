Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington Release Archival Live Darkside Album 'PSYCHIC LIVE JULY 17 2014' is out now.

Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington have released an archival live album from their Darkside collaboration, recorded at Belgium’s Dour Festival in 2014. It was one of the last shows the pair played together.

Darkside was formed in 2011 and released only one studio album, Psychic in 2013. Jaar and Harrington disbanded in August 2014, and since then they’ve both pursued various other projects.

In 2020, Jaar released three albums: 2017-2019 as Against All Logic, and Cenizas and Telas. Harrington’s newest record, Tura Lura, is a collaboration with Jeremy Gustin and Spencer Zahn. It’s set in the New York experimental underground where his career began in the late ’00s.

In 2013, Darkside released Live In Paris from Pitchfork Music Festival.

The record has been mixed and mastered by Rashad Becker.

Tracklisting

01. Freak, Go Home

02. The Only Shrine I’ve Seeen

03. Heart

04. Metatron

05. Paper Trails

06. Golden Arrow

PSYCHIC LIVE JULY 17 2014 is out now, with a full stream here.