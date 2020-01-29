Nicolas Jaar Announces New A.A.L EP with Mix of Unreleased Material 'Illusions' EP is out January 31.

Nicolas Jaar has shared a new mix of unreleased music as A.A.L (Against All Logic), streaming below.

Jaar shared the mix via NTS Radio on January 27, and has since uploaded it to the Soundcloud page of his Other People label. It’s just over 50 minutes in length.

The mix announces a new A.A.L EP, titled Illusions, out this Friday, January 31, and featuring the work of Lydia Lunch and FKA twigs. Jaar co-produced the latter’s MAGDALENE album in 2019.

Jaar’s latest release as Against All Logic came in 2018 when he shared 2012—2017, a compilation of house and disco edits. He wishes for his own picture to not be associated with the project, instead requesting that Against All Logic be represented by “any picture of a military man holding a cellphone.” The reasoning for this is unclear.

Tracklisting, Illusions



01. …of Shameless Abundance feat. Lydia Lunch

02. Alucinao feat. Estado Unido & FKA twigs

Illusions EP is out January 31.