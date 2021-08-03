Nicolás Jaar Releases Compilation of Timed Silences Wrapped in Music 'Caves—A Compilation Of Silences' is available now.

Nicolás Jaar has released a compilation through his Other People label.

Caves is a compilation of eight timers, or “caves,” for everyday use, to be used for cooking, meditation, running, walking, sleeping, or anything. They’re delivered by Laraaji, Lucrecia Dalt, Ana Quiroga, Sary Moussa, Will Epstein, Aho Ssan, Marzio Zorio, and Jaar himself.

“I made the 20-minute timer initially for myself so that I didn’t have to use my phone alarm when I meditated,” Jaar says. “Then I shared it with some friends and they liked it so I thought it would be nice to ask other artists to make short songs that prepare people for moments of silence. I imagine these could be used as timers for anything: cooking, running, taking a short nap, etc. I hope they’re useful in these loud times.”

All proceeds from Caves will go to the Dongyu Gatsal Ling Nunnery, a space in India where young girls and woman can develop their academic and spiritual potential.

Caves is the first release on Other People since Jaar and Dave Harrington (a.k.a DARKSIDE) released a live version of their album Psychic in November.

Tracklisting

01. Will Epstein “Fifteen Minute Cave”

02. Nicolás Jaar “Twenty Minute Cave”

03. Sary Moussa “Ten Minute Cave”

04. Lucrecia Dalt “Seven Minute Cave”

05. Marzio Zorio “Three Minute Cave”

06. Aho Ssan “Thirteen Minute Cave”

07. Ana Quiroga “Ten Minute Cave”

08. Laraaji “Twenty Five Minute Cave”

Caves—A Compilation Of Silences is available now here. You can also stream it in full below.

<a href="https://otherpeople.bandcamp.com/album/caves-a-compilation-of-silences">Caves – A Compilation Of Silences by Other People</a>