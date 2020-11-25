Nigerian Songwriter LA Timpa Shares Surprise Album on Halcyon Veil 'Modern Antics In a Deserted Place' LP is available now.

LA Timpa has shared Modern Antics In A Deserted Place, a surprise new album on Halcyon Veil.

Modern Antics In A Deserted Place is the Nigerian-born, Toronto-raised songwriter’s first album since 2019’s Equal Amounts Afraid on O___o?, and it arrives in the same deconstructed dream pop aesthetic.

Across nine tracks, LA Timpa, real name Christopher Soetan, works with dreamy collages, haunting vocals, and textured ambient. He began writing the release in early 2018, right after moving to London.

“If Equal Amounts Afraid, my first album, was one tortured in doubt and uncertainty within my being, Modern Antics In a Deserted Place is freedom living in assured pain, coming to grips with the reality of my being and actions,” Soetan explains.

Alongside the release, Soetan has shared videos for album tracks “Quarterback” and “Pomisea,” both streaming below.

Tracklisting

01. Quarterback

02. Deaf In Three Corners

03. Pomisea

04. Common

05. Master

06. Wicked

07. Best Friend

08. Spin (Trade)

09. Outro (Tongue Tear Drum)

Modern Antics In a Deserted Place LP is available now on Halcyon Veil. You can stream the release via the Bandcamp player below.

<a href="https://latimpa.bandcamp.com/album/modern-antics-in-a-deserted-place-2">Modern Antics In a Deserted Place by LA Timpa</a>