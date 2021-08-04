Nightmares on Wax is Back with a Sultry New Single 'Imagineering' is available now.

Photo: Sequoia Ziff

George Evelyn, better known as Nightmares on Wax, has shared “Imagineering,” his first release since 2018.

Slinky and sultry, “Imagineering” revolves around a smoked out rhythm section, which is outshined by a string ensemble. It’s inspired by Evelyn’s travels through Asia before lockdown last year. “I’ve always been attracted towards using classical compositions with a street beat approach,” he says, “classical street beats you could say.”

Evelyn brought in Robin Taylor-firth on keys to give the song “that classic melancholy Nightmares on Wax sound.”

He describes it as “an ode to the creativity that surrounds us everyday i.e. ideas that are imagined and then realized.”

Evelyn is Warp’s longest serving signing, known for creating a sound that brings together dub, soul, and hip-hop. You can read more about him in his XLR8R Ask the Experts feature here.

Imagineering is available now.