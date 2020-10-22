Nightmares on Wax, Traumer, Atjazz, and More Remix St Germain 'Tourist 20th Anniversary Travel Versions' LP is scheduled for January 29 release.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of his Tourist album, Ludovic Navarre, better known as St Germain, will release Tourist 20th Anniversary Travel Versions, a remix album.

The release features artists from the United Kingdom, South Africa, United States, Reunion Island, and France, all with various musical inspirations, and whom Navarre has met on his travels.

Some of them, like Atjazz, DJ Deep, and Traumer, have worked with Navarre previously, but the French producer is working with some new artists, too. Reinterpretations come from Nightmares on Wax, Onuslade, Ron Trent, and Julian Gomes,

Navarre, who has provided his own rework of “So Flute,” asked each artist to interpret their favorite album track. “I truly enjoy their passion for music, their personality and musical integrity,” Navarre says. “I know they’ve got soul.”

Navarre, whose style merges jazzy house music with acid jazz, is influenced by Bob Marley, Miles Davis, and Kool & the Gang. He has released EPs under a number of aliases, among them Deepside, Modus Vivendi, and Hexagone. Tourist, released in April 2000, is Navarre’s third studio album as St Germain, and it sold more than 4 million copies.

Tracklisting

01. Rose Rouge (Atjazz Galaxy Aart Remix)

02. Sure Thing (Osunlade Yoruba Soul Mix)

03. Rose Rouge (Terry Laird Nu Maloya Fusion Mix)

04. Rose Rouge (Ron Trent Jazzfunksuite for Musicandpower Remix)

05. So Flute (Ludovic Naverre Amapiano Version 2020)

06. Sure Thing (Black Motion Anniversary Mix)

07. Rose Rouge (Jovonn Oldskool ’90s Remix)

08. Sure Thing (Jullian Gomes Remix)

09. Rose Rouge (Nightmares on Wax Rerub)

10. What You Think About (Traumer Re-jammed Remix)

11. Sure Thing (DJ Deep Remix)

Tourist 20th Anniversary Travel Versions LP is scheduled for January 29 release on vinyl, CD, and digitally. Pre-order links and public streams will be added as they become available.