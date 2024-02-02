Nils Frahm Announces New Solo Piano Album 'Day' LP is scheduled for March 1 release.

Day is Frahm’s first album since 2022’s three-hour Music For Animals.

Recorded in the summer of 2022 in complete solitude, the album contains six tracks, three over the six-minute mark. We’re told that it’s best enjoyed in the manner in which it was recorded: in the intimacy of a peaceful, cosy room.

It may come as a surprise to those who, over the last decade, have watched Frahm shift slowly away from the piano compositions with which he first made his name in favour of a style that’s more instrumentally complex and intricately arranged.

It’s the first of a pair of albums that the German musicianhas lined up for 2024. They’ll both land on LEITER, Frahm’s own label.

Tracklisting

01. You Name it

02. Tuesdays

03. Butter Notes

04. Hands On

05. Changes

06. Towards Zero

Day LP is scheduled for March 1 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Butter Notes” via the player below and pre-order here.

