Nils Frahm Unveils Concert Film and Live Album 'Tripping with Nils Frahm' lands on December 3.

Nils Frahm will release Tripping with Nils Frahm, a new concert film and live album.

Tripping with Nils Frahm captures the German musician performing at Funkhaus, one of Berlin’s most iconic buildings. It’s where Frahm kicked off his world tour in January 2018 to bring his All Melody album to the stage, marking the beginning of an ambitious journey.

Over the next two years, Frahm played more than 180 sold-out performances, including several big festival stages around the globe. Yet the setting of Funkhaus Berlin, renowned for its outstanding acoustics, and also where Frahm recorded All Melody, had occupied a unique place in Frahm’s heart.

So in December 2018, Frahm returned to Funkhaus Berlin to host another set of four shows. Frahm’s friend and film director Benoit Toulemonde, a collaborator since 2011, captured the concerts on film, only using handheld cameras. The video, produced by LEITER, premieres on December 3 exclusively on the global streaming service MUBI. You can RSVP here.

A live album of the same name will be out on Erased Tapes.

Album Tracklisting

01. Enters

02. Sunson

03. Fundamental Values

04. My Friend The Forest

05. The Dane

06. All Melody

7. #2

8. Ode—Our Own Roof

Tripping with Nils Frahm LP lands on December 3. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here, and watch a trailer for the film below.