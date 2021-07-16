Nina Kraviz Teases Album with “Love Song” 'Skyscrapers' is available now.

Photo: Kira Tumanova

Nina Kraviz has released Skyscrapers, the first single from an upcoming, unknown EP.

The single marks the Russian artist’s first solo release since 2019, and it sees her exploring a new, more traditional approach to songwriting. It’s a melancholic, pop-leaning track, and we’re told to expect more singles in this sort of style from her.

“I wrote ‘Skyscrapers’ on one of my long trips to a far away country,” says Kraviz. “It is a love song. It is about missing someone very much even if you don’t always get along and agree on things. In moments like that you just want to run away as fast as you can, only to feel like you want to come back five minutes later.”

An album from Kraviz will come next year.

Tracklisting



01. Skyscrapers

02. Skyscrapers (Radio Edit)

Skyscrapers is available now. You can stream it below and order it here.

<a href="https://ninakraviz.bandcamp.com/album/skyscrapers">Skyscrapers by Nina Kraviz</a>