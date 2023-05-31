Ninja Tune to Release Barry Can’t Swim’s Debut Album 'When Will We Land?' LP will land on October 20.

Ninja Tune will release the debut album of Barry Can’t Swim, real name Joshua Mannie.

Mannie, an Edinburgh-born, London based producer, has been making a name for himself for making his own unique brand of jazz-inflicted electronic music. He signed to Ninja Tune imprint Technicolour for his 2022 EP, More Content.

When Will We Land? is his “broadest and most diverse project yet,” we’re told, moving from deep house to jazz, from ambience to the percussive charge of afrobeat.

It’s led by new single “Woman,” a blend of digital production and organic musicianship with vocals from Låpsley.

“I sent it out,” he recalls, “Lapsley came back immediately with this unreal vocal. I chopped it up, re-arranged it… it’s one of those things that fell into place.”

“Woman” follows trecent single “Sunsleeper,” which landed in the opening weeks of 2023.

“For me, I want it to have musicality to it,” Mannie says of his debut album. “I wanted it to have the energy of electronic music but also with a more organic live element. I feel like I’m more of a musician than anything else. I’m a producer but I like writing music on instruments.”

Tracklisting

01. When Will We Land?

02. Some Deadbeat Gospel

03. Sonder

04. How It Feels

05. Sunsleeper

06. Woman

07. I Won’t Let You Down

08. Always Get Through To You

09. Tell Me What You Need

10. Dance of the Crab

11. Define Dancing

When Will We Land? LP will land on October 20. Meanwhile you can stream “Women” below and pre-order the album here.

Photo: Rory Dewar