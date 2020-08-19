Ninja Tune Unveils New TSHA EP 'Flowers' EP is out on October 16.

Photo | El Hardwick

TSHA will release Flowers, a new EP, on Ninja Tune.

Flowers is the London artist’s first original music since 2019’s Moonlight, out on Ninja Tune’s sub-label Counter Records. It features collaborations with Ell Murphy, Gabrielle Aplin, and Malian griot music group Trio da Kali.

Alongside the announcement, TSHA has shared “Sister,” a vibrant piece of music packed with melody and emotion. She wrote it during lockdown after finding out she had an older half-sister from her estranged father that she is also estranged from.

“We spoke on the phone and were texting each other in lockdown and we recently met for the first time,” TSHA explains. “She’s lovely and we got on straight away, so I’m very happy to have a new member of my family as I’ve not had much of that in my life. The song is an expression of all of those feelings.”

“Demba” is a collaboration with Trio Da Kali. Vocalist Hawa Kassé Mady Diabaté is one of the most revered musicians in the Malian griot tradition, and her vocals and a balafon accompaniment by Lassana Diabaté were the foundations for the track. At its heart, it’s a song advocating female solidarity, and it refers to one of the most significant cultural events in southern Mali, the celebratory parties that mark life-cycle rites.

Tracklisting



01. Sister

02. Renegade (feat. Ell Murphy)

03. Change (feat. Gabrielle Aplin)

04. Demba (feat. Trio Da Kali)

Flowers EP is out on October 16 on Ninja Tune. Meanwhile, you can pre order here and stream “Sister” below.

<a href="http://tshamusic.bandcamp.com/album/flowers">Flowers by TSHA</a>