Ninja Tune Welcomes Post-Rock Band Black Country, New Road; Listen Now 'For the first time' LP is available now on Ninja Tune.

Ninja Tune has released the debut album of Black Country, New Road, an English post-rock band comprising Lewis Evans (saxophone), May Kershaw (keys), Charlie Wayne (drums), Luke Mark (guitar), Isaac Wood (vocals/guitar), Tyler Hyde (bass), and Georgia Ellery (violin).

It’s been a rapid rise for Black Country, New Road. They formed in London in 2018, and before their debut album, For the first time, they had released only two singles, “Athens, France” and “Sunglasses,” although these were impactful; the band were declared the “best band in the world” by The Quietus and were snapped up by Ninja Tune.

Recorded with Andy Savours—known for his work with My Bloody Valentine—during the early part of 2020 and finished at the end of the UK’s second nationwide lock-down, For the first time is the “perfect capturing of a new band and all the energy, ferocity and explosive charge that comes with that,” we’re told. It demonstrates a group who have “no interest in repetition, one-note approaches, or letting creative stagnation set in.”

“We think this record gives an honest representation of the way we sound when we come together and play music,” Black Country, New Road have said in a statement. “All of the good moments and some of the less good moments too. It’s a good start, we look forward to the music being available to people and in equal parts look forward to moving on from this music.”

Tracklisting



01. Instrumental

02. Athens, France

03. Science Fair

04. Sunglasses

05. Track X

06. Opus

For the first time LP is available now on Ninja Tune. You can order it here and stream it in full via the player below.

<a href="https://blackcountrynewroad.bandcamp.com/album/for-the-first-time">For the first time by Black Country, New Road</a>